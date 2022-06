Tuesday, June 7th 2022, 4:12 pm

By: News On 6

A suspect is on the run from authorities on Tuesday in Mayes County after an OHP trooper says the suspect was discovered to be driving a stolen car.

When OHP pulled over the stolen car, the suspect ran into a wooded area near Pryor, OHP said.

Authorities are actively searching for the suspect, according to OHP.

This is a developing story...