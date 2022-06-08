Manhunt Underway Near Pryor For Man Considered Armed & Dangerous

Tuesday, June 7th 2022, 9:13 pm

By: News On 6

Multiple agencies are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous in Mayes County.

The suspect led authorities on a chase before abandoning his car and running into the woods, OHP said.

Police are urging residents in Pryor to stay vigilant as the manhunt is underway for that suspect.

They say this started around 3:30 on Tuesday afternoon when troopers tried to pull over the man on I-44 near Claremore for driving a stolen car.

The man stopped for a moment, then led them on a chase on Highway 20 towards Pryor, and avoided numerous stop sticks, police said.

Investigators say the man drove the car off the road and got out before running into the woods.

Multiple agencies searched for him for hours, but were unable to find him.

Investigators say the man is likely in the wooded area near County Road 500 on the west side of Pryor, so avoid that area.

"If they do happen to live in this area, it would be smart for them to lock their doors. Just stay extremely vigilant about their surroundings. You know maybe look out the window before they walk outside. Uh, and just take extra precautions to be aware of their surroundings in case he does come out of the woods or in case he still is in this area," Captain Colby Overstreet, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say they think they know who he is, but are not releasing his name at this time.

A woman was also in the car, but she's not cooperating, according to troopers.