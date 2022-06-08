City To Start Repairs On Tulsa Pedestrian Bridge Damaged By Arsonist In 2020

Wednesday, June 8th 2022, 5:38 pm

City To Start Repairs On Pedestrian Bridge Damaged By Arsonist In 2020

Heidi Blackmon has been cycling across the many bike trails of Green Country for 14 years.

For the past two though, she's faced a common roadblock.

"It's very frustrating because then it takes away the whole idea of being on a trail for being safe and being away from traffic," said Blackmon.

A pedestrian bridge on the Osage Prairie Trail near 46th Street North and Peoria has been closed since February of 2020 after the fire department says an arsonist set it on fire multiple times.

Previous Story: Firefighters Trying To Find Who Is Responsible For Repeatedly Setting Tulsa Bridge On Fire

Blackmon says little progress has been made to fix it In the two years that have followed.

"People stopped riding it or came up with different routes and it's kind of going unused,” said Blackmon. “There's probably people who live here. People who want to walk and exercise that live in the neighborhood that doesn't get to use it because it doesn't cut through."

Now, bars are welded across the front, essentially closing the trail for a portion in the middle of it, which runs from Skiatook to downtown.

Blackmon says other cyclists have grown frustrated as well.

"Nothing has gotten done," said Blackmon.

Representatives with the City of Tulsa say that despite the delays, they are making progress behind the scenes. The city has a contract in place and has tentatively set construction for later this summer. The area will be totally closed off for about 100 days as crews replace slabs, retaining walls, decking, handrails, and damaged wood.

Blackmon hopes when it does reopen, more people use it again.

"People could use this as a way of commuting,” said Blackmon. “You can go to Skiatook and back. There's a park at the end of trail//people would be able to access that more."

The city says once they have a more firm date of when this construction will be finished they will share that.

But it should be done by the fall.