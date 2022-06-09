Citizens Voice Concerns Over Tulsa Public Safety Projects

Wednesday, June 8th 2022, 10:30 pm

By: News On 6

Wednesday night citizens voiced their concerns at a City Council meeting over Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum's budget proposal for the city.

Nearly all of the 25 speakers spoke about their three main concerns over the planned real-time crime monitoring center, care for the homeless and mental health.

Tulsans came to Wednesday's public hearing with a number of concerns over crime and how the city treats its most vulnerable.

Tulsa Police's planned Real-Time Information Center is in the city budget for $2.5-million and there are already major trust issues.

"Does this RTIC really make Tulsa safer?" One speaker said.

"I do not trust that public safety will improve and crime will be lowered. I trust proven solutions like housing, food, resources for growth," another speaker said.

Many speakers want to see more police oversight through an independent monitor or to scrap the project entirely and redirect that money to mental health treatment and an increase in crisis response teams that are understaffed.

Speakers also pressured the city council on better housing and support for the homeless.