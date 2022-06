Thursday, June 9th 2022, 5:25 am

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a house near 46th Street and North Peoria.

Firefighters say someone passing by saw the fire in a bedroom around 3 a.m. on Thursday and called 911.

Officials say nobody was hurt, but the bedroom suffered some smoke and water damage.