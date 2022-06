Thursday, June 9th 2022, 5:47 am

By: News On 6

Governor Kevin Stitt To Announce New Manufacturing Coming To Stillwater

On Thursday, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will announce a first-of-its-kind manufacturing facility coming to Stillwater.

According to the Governor's office, the company is expected to invest more than $100 million into the facility and develop things like electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronic devices and military hardware.

The announcement is set to take place at 11:30 a.m.