Thursday, June 9th 2022, 6:19 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Drillers Host Doubleheader To Make Up For Rained-Out Game At ONEOK Field

The Tulsa Drillers will host a double header on Thursday night to make up for Wednesday's game that was called off due to rain.

Anyone who had a ticket for Wednesday's game, that cant go on Thursday, can exchange it for a ticket to any other home game this season.

The first game starts at 4:30 p.m. at ONEOK Field in Downtown Tulsa.