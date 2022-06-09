×
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (June 9)
Thursday, June 9th 2022, 8:00 am
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (June 9)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (June 9)
Top Headlines
5 Marines Killed In Aircraft Crash In California Desert
Associated Press
Four Marines were killed and another is missing after an Osprey aircraft crashed in the Southern California desert, a military official said Thursday, a day after the accident.
US Advances Probe Of Teslas Running Into Emergency Vehicles
Associated Press
A U.S. investigation into Teslas operating on partially automated driving systems that have crashed into parked emergency vehicles has moved a step closer to a recall.
OSDH: 3,883 More COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide, 18 Virus-Related Deaths Added To Provisional Death Count
News 9
Eighteen virus-related deaths and 3,883 coronavirus cases have been added to the state’s count since June 2, according to weekly numbers released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
'God Had Her Back': 9-Year-Old Defies Odds As She Pursues Softball Dream
Tevis Hillis
Jemma, a 9-year-old, is inspired by the base running, the hitting and the all-around energy softball requires. The sport is challenging, but Jemma is no stranger to tough challenges.
Good Life List: Giving Back
News On 6
On this week's Good Life list, Mia Fleming introduces us to BeHeard movement, that's giving back people across Oklahoma
Facebook Fails Again To Detect Hate Speech In Ads
Associated Press
Facebook and its parent company Meta flopped once again in a test of how well they could detect obviously violent hate speech in advertisements submitted to the platform by the nonprofit groups Global Witness and Foxglove.
View More Stories