Simon Property Group To Restart Development On Jenks Outlet Mall

Thursday, June 9th 2022, 9:01 am

By: News On 6

Simon Property Group has announced that it will restart development on the Jenks Outlet Mall this year.

The development will be located off of I-75 along Riverside Parkway.

The 330,000 square foot project, which is expected to feature almost 100 retailers, has been on hold for several years and was extended by the pandemic.

Simon did not give a specific date on when work will restart, but says a grand opening is targeted for 2024.



