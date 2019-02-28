×
Thursday, June 9th 2022, 6:21 pm
Tulsa Residents Struggling To Adjust To Rising Costs
Kristen Weaver
People in Tulsa are feeling the strain of inflation, from increased rent prices, food, and gas.
‘I’ll Be Paying Attention’: Some In Oklahoma Delegation Await Start Of Jan. 6 Insurrection Hearings
Alex Cameron
The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will hold the first of several hearings laying out its initial findings Thursday night, providing Americans with an overview of the evidence the panel has been gathering for the last year.
Candidate Markwayne Mullin Won't Appear In Thursday's US Senate Debate
News 9
United States Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin will not appear in Thursday night's News 9/News On 6 Republican U.S. Senate debate.
Henryetta Prepares For Thousands Of Attendees At Music Festival
News On 6
It's an exciting time in Henryetta as the town prepares for the first-ever Highway to Henryetta Festival.
Husband Shares Final Messages Exchanged With Mass Shooting Victim
News On 6
Amanda Glenn's family laid her to rest on Thursday and her husband wants to share their last conversation, which was by text messages.
OU Softball Stands 1 Win Away From Back-To-Back National Titles
News 9
The Oklahoma softball team could be hours away from hoisting another national championship trophy.
