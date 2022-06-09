Sand Spring Business Owner Says Thief Drilled Hole In Gas Tank To Steal Gas

Thursday, June 9th 2022, 3:23 pm

A Sand Springs business owner says someone broke into his car lot and drilled holes in a truck's gas tank to steal the gas.

He says he's frustrated someone would do this and doesn't want it to happen to anyone else. Platinum Autio Center owner Doug Baldwin says when he got to work, he immediately knew something wasn't right.

"Went to unlock the gate and realized there was gas all over the road, and the street and my parking lot," Baldwin said.

He says he started looking under cars and found a truck that was leaking. He took it over to a gas station to fill up the tank and says the gas started dripping out.

"I looked and there are two holes that have been drilled in the gas tank, one is for the vent for the air for the gas to flow out, which I would have unloosened the gas cap if it was me and not drilled two holes, but thieves think that's smart," he said.

He says he now has to pay to get the truck fixed.

"I work hard trying to make a living through the economy right now, and it's hard to get used cars as it is, so they come and tear up my cars and there's no telling how much it's going to cost me to get that fixed," he said.

He says he's hopeful that the thief will be caught, and wants people to know this won't be tolerated.

"I mean come on guys, let's go to work and pay for your own way, I'm tired of paying everybody's way," he said.

Baldwin says he has filed a police report with Sand Springs police, and they are investigating.