Thursday, June 9th 2022, 4:08 pm

By: News On 6

The Call Up: OU Softball Is Chasing A Championship

The Oklahoma Sooners are one win away from back-to-back National Championships in softball. Game 2 between Texas and OU is tonight at 6:30 in Oklahoma City. OU dominated Texas 16-to-1 Wednesday night.

Jonathan Huskey breaks down the big game and gives us a preview for Game 2.