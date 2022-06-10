Oklahoma Senatorial Candidates Discuss Gun Legislation

Thursday, June 9th 2022, 8:53 pm

By: News On 6

Republican U.S. Senatorial candidates discussed their stances on gun legislation following mass shootings in Tulsa and Texas.

"Are we creating a soft target where people know they aren't armed," said T.W. Shannon. "Now is not the time for Republicans or anybody else to bend on our Second Amendment rights."

Dahm says he's the only candidate to have expanded Second Amendment rights, passing an anti-red flag act and says he has the highest NRA rating of an A+.

"I think the first focus is on securing our schools," Pruitt said.



