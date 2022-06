Thursday, June 9th 2022, 8:56 pm

By: News On 6

Republican U.S. Senatorial candidates discussed their stances on the Jan.6 insurrection and the following investigation.

TW Shannon said he would not be watching the Jan. 6 hearings.

"Let's talk about what they really are," Shannon said. "The Jan. 6 panels are an attempt to keep Donald Trump from being the 47th President."

"They want everybody focused on this crazy issue that nobody should be focused on," Holland said.

Nathan Dahm also claimed that Ashli Babbitt was "murdered" by Capitol Police.