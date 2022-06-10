Cyclists Prepare For Tulsa Tough, Participate In 'Ride With The Pros' Event

Thursday, June 9th 2022, 10:22 pm

By: News On 6

Cyclists Prepare For Tulsa Tough, Compete In 'Ride With The Pros' Event

Tulsa Tough riders got a taste of competition Thursday in a 'Ride with the Pros' event.

There have been a lot of cyclists in Tulsa all week getting ready for the race, but Thursday's more casual ride kicks off the weekend of Tulsa Tough racing.

Though Thursday is a more relaxed ride, it's a good chance to acclimate and get used to the roads, since many racers come in from all over the country.

The 'Ride with the Pros' event gives people a chance to ride alongside some of the race's biggest competitors.

People who ride bikes are happy people," said cyclist Stephanie Brown. "When we get on our bikes, we just are having so much fun.”

Though the thrill of intense competition is right around the corner and certainly on everyone's mind, it's the friendships and connections these cyclists make that keeps them coming back.

"Just get some miles in, get a little more acclimated to the heat, see friends, make some new friends," cyclist Mike Patrick said.

The first races start Thursday afternoon at 4:30 and they'll continue through Sunday.