Search Ends For Suspect Who Ran From Police In Mayes County

Thursday, June 9th 2022, 10:02 pm

By: News On 6

A manhunt that began in Mayes County has ended in Missouri on Thursday night, police said. The search lasted two days.

They say the search started around 3:30 on Tuesday afternoon when troopers tried to pull over the man on I-44 near Claremore for driving a stolen car.

The man stopped for a moment, then led them on a chase on Highway 20 towards Pryor, and avoided numerous stop sticks, police said.

This is a developing story...