Friday, June 10th 2022, 5:12 am

By: News On 6

Part of OK-20 at Keetonville Hill in Rogers County has been shut down due to a mudslide, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Rogers County Sherriff's Deputies say the road was closed around 5 a.m.

Currently, it is unclear how long the closure will last.

