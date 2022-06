Friday, June 10th 2022, 7:44 am

By: News On 6

A fire destroyed a house in Turley overnight, according to fire officials.

Officials say it happened around midnight at 66th Street North and Birmingham.

Turley Fire and the Tulsa Fire Department responded to the scene and say the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Nobody was inside the home at the time the blaze broke out. Officials say the house is a total loss and the cause is now under investigation.