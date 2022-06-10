'Unity Over Violence Prayer March' To Take Place In Downtown Tulsa

Friday, June 10th 2022, 8:09 am

The Tulsa community is gathering Friday to walk in the 'Unity Over Violence Prayer March' downtown. The march and time of prayer will begin at the Greenwood Cultural Center and end at City Hall as a show of protest against violence.

The third annual Unity Over Violence Prayer March will start at 10 a.m. in the Greenwood District. This year the theme is “such a time as this”.

Organizers say the idea is a call of action and unity to combat the rise of violence. The group says they are standing up specifically against gun violence and domestic terrorism, school shootings, domestic violence, violence against indigenous women and women of color, and violence against children and seniors.

Several local church leaders and activists will be attending and speaking at the event.