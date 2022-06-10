Friday, June 10th 2022, 8:26 am

By: News On 6

Cherokee Nation To Purchase Operations Of MGM Owned Casino, Resort In Mississippi

Cherokee Nation Businesses announced that it has reached an agreement with MGM Resorts to buy the operations of one of its hotels and casinos for $450 million.

Cherokee Nation Entertainment Gaming Holdings will take over operations of the Gold Strike Casino-Resort in Tunica, Mississippi.

The Resort is on the Mississippi River about thirty minutes from Memphis, Tennessee.

The location includes a 32 story hotel and 50,000 square foot casino.

The Nation says it is looking forward to expanding its gaming and hospitality business outside the Cherokee Reservation.

The final sale is subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions.