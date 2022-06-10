Tulsa Police Officer Charged With Rape, Resigns

Friday, June 10th 2022, 1:23 pm

By: News On 6

A Tulsa Police officer has resigned and is being charged with first-degree rape.

According to a court affidavit, Officer Deangelo Reyes is accused of forcing a woman to have sex with him in a hotel room in April. Investigators say Reyes encountered the woman while she was walking her dog and tried to flirt with her and was able to get her phone number. Investigators say internal records show Reyes then looked up the woman's criminal record shortly after the encounter. Later the woman told investigators that Reyes showed up at her hotel in his marked Tulsa Police car.

Investigators say the victim told them that Reyes sat on her bed and said that it wouldn't take much to put her back in prison with her record. The victim said she understood that as a threat that Reyes would plant something if she did not have sex with the officer.

In a press release, the attorney for Reyes shares that he submitted his resignation to Chief Wendell Franklin the day before the charges were filed. In his resignation letter, now-former officer Reyes says that even though he maintains his innocence he wants to spare the police department any negative association.

"Though I know that I am innocent of any crime, I am fully aware that my actions nevertheless constitute violations of departmental policy. My choices were selfish, and did not serve the best interest of the department or the city of Tulsa." wrote Reyes.

Reyes was officially charged with first-degree rape Friday morning. The attorney for Reyes says they are working out the details of his surrender to Tulsa Police.