Friday, June 10th 2022, 11:20 am

By: News On 6

A Collinsville man is accused of spying on and taking photos of a 13-year-old girl inside her Owasso home.

Owasso police say Dawson Petrovich took the photos of the girl from outside a window. Investigators say they found the photos after getting a tip about child porn being downloaded by a google subscriber.

Police found thousands of images of children on Petrovich's computer many of them were obscene.

They also found photos taken under girls' clothing at a bus stop and near the high school.