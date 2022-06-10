2 Dead, 1 Injured After Altercation In Sequoyah County

A man and a woman are dead, and another man has been injured, following a shooting in Vian.
Sequoyah County Deputies said two men began to shoot at one another around 7:30 a.m. on Friday.
The Sheriff said there's been an ongoing feud between the people involved.
The man who was killed had recently been arrested, after a fight at the same home.
The man who was injured in the shooting had filed a protective order against the other man.
The FBI is investigating because the people involved are Native American.