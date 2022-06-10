Tulsa Tough Participant Raises Money For Brain Injury Recovery Foundation

Friday, June 10th 2022, 6:29 pm

One woman participating in Tulsa Tough this weekend is raising money for the Brain Injury Recovery Foundation. She survived a traumatic brain injury as a child.

The foundation said people have run marathons all over the country to help raise money in the past, but this is the first time someone has cycled to help.

Susie Quiroz is preparing for the longest bike ride of her life so far.

"It just sounded like an adventure,” she said.

She rides her bike for fun with her husband, Luis, and decided about a year ago to train for Tulsa Tough.

She'll be cycling 33 miles on Sunday, for the Piccolo ride.

"It is difficult for me because only the left side of my body is as strong as it should be,” Quiroz said.

Quiroz was just 11 years old when a swimming pool accident changed her life forever.

"I hit my head at just the right spot where it caused an intense brain bleeding and pushed the brain, my brain, to the side of my head,” she said. "A week later I did wake up. I actually remember that. I couldn't move my body, but I could see and I could hear and I saw my mom."

After years of hospital visits and physical therapy, she now wears a leg brace that helps her walk, and she's ready to ride.

"I can't even tell you how thoughtful and how much it means to us,” Brain Injury Recovery Foundation Co-Founder Kim Hann said.

Hann and Chris Lieberman founded the Brain Injury Recovery Foundation a few years ago, after Lieberman, who also founded the Route 66 Marathon, fell off a ladder, leaving him with a traumatic brain injury.

The couple said about 100 people have competed in races all over the country to raise money for their foundation, which helps Oklahomans with similar injuries.

"Susie is the first cyclist to do that so that's awesome and we love that too,” Lieberman said.

She is pushing her limits and pedaling with a purpose.

"Just grateful for the chance to be mobile and to walk and use my body."

Susie's fundraising goal is $500. Click here if you’d like to donate.

