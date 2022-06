Saturday, June 11th 2022, 10:21 am

By: News On 6

Oklahoma’s Own Carrie Underwood Releases New Album

Country meets pop on Carrie Underwood's new album "Denim and Rhinestones."

Underwood co-wrote 11 of the 12 tracks.

The album is available on streaming and in stores.

Underwood’s tour will stop in Tulsa at the BOK Center on October 31.