Saturday, June 11th 2022, 11:22 am

By: News On 6

City Of Tulsa Animal Welfare Back Open After Closing Due To Canine Distemper Virus.

The City of Tulsa Animal Welfare is back open after closing for canine distemper virus.

The shelter closed for over a month after it found cases of THE VIRUS, A deadly disease for dogs.

TAW says it treated all affected animals before taking measures to prevent future spread of CDV.

The shelter says they tested all other dogs potentially exposed and they are negative.

Adoptions have started and animal intake resumes Monday, but you'll have to make an appointment for intakes.