Tulsa Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Child Abduction

Saturday, June 11th 2022, 8:08 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa police arrested a woman who they said abducted a 5-year-old girl after a fight over $15.

Officers said they responded to a home Friday night just before 8:30.

They said the mother of the child told them she and her sister, Alexis Hill, started fighting over payment for babysitting the child.

Officers said a third person jumped into the fight and held the mother while Hill took off with the 5-year-old.

Police eventually found the child and Hill at Hill's apartment.

Officers arrested her for domestic assault and child stealing.