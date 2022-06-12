Tulsa Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Child Abduction

Tulsa police arrested a woman who they said abducted a 5-year-old girl after a fight over $15.
Officers said they responded to a home Friday night just before 8:30.
They said the mother of the child told them she and her sister, Alexis Hill, started fighting over payment for babysitting the child.
Officers said a third person jumped into the fight and held the mother while Hill took off with the 5-year-old.
Police eventually found the child and Hill at Hill's apartment.
Officers arrested her for domestic assault and child stealing.