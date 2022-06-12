Saturday, June 11th 2022, 8:13 pm

Memorial For Veterans Who Died After Battle Dedicated In Broken Arrow

A memorial for veterans who died after battle has a permanent home in Broken Arrow.

The War at Home Memorial honors veterans who died by suicide.

The 20 panels installed at Veteran's Park stand for the number of veterans who take their lives each day.

For visitors, these fallen veterans are many things, soldiers, heroes, maybe even friends.

Annette Hill calls one of them…son.

"I would trade all of this to have Adam back, and yet I am so proud and honored that he is here up amongst this squad," Hill said.

Adam Hill Gibson served in the Iraq War. Annette says her son had a hard time re-adjusting to life after combat.

"When he came back, he was in that window of time that so many veterans are in....and then had a collision of events," Hill said.

Michael Coon's son is also represented in the memorial.

He said the silhouettes serve as a reminder that the battle is far from over, even when veterans come back.

"I think it's a blessing that we are able to reach out and inform the public about how this pandemic is going on and stop it," Coon said.

He said it's comforting that even after his passing, his son's life is still making an impact.

"To me I had to reach out and I figured, 'I just can't ball up and not care and get in the corner,'" Coon said. "I have to get out there and move the movement forward."

These families say they hope this memorial can spread the message that the war at home, can be won.

"Tell your story so that we can carry it," Hill said. "We want to carry the pain I promise."