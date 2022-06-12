Fans Perform Tai Chi On The Outsiders Museum Lawn

Saturday, June 11th 2022, 8:16 pm

By: News On 6

Fans of The Outsiders got together to perform tai chi outside the official museum for the famous book and movie on Saturday.

The event was held on the lawn of The Outsiders Museum in Tulsa.

Fans of all ages were welcome to this unique event.

"You ask, why tai chi on the lawn of The Outsiders House Museum? Well, because in '82 when Francis Ford Coppola was here doing just that, and he had the cast and crew out here on this lawn where we stand at The Outsiders House Museum, and I thought wouldn't it be great to recreate that," said Danny Boy O'Connor, Outsiders House Museum Executive Director.

The event was free but donations were welcome.