Saturday, June 11th 2022, 8:27 pm

By: News On 6

The 91st annual Rooster Days continues through this weekend.

The event in Broken Arrow is Oklahoma's longest-running festival.

It includes a new carnival, food trucks, indoor and outdoor vendors and live music.

"It's not too crowded right now, which is very nice, the lines are nice and short, so we've been able to get on all the rides which is nice," said one attendee.

Both the festival and carnival are open tonight until 11.

The festival is open Sunday from noon till 6 p.m.