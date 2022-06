Sunday, June 12th 2022, 8:31 am

By: News On 6

News On 6 Meteorologist Megan Gold has been crowned as Miss Oklahoma 2022.

She was Ms. Bricktown and competed against 36 candidates from across the state.

She won a $25,000 scholarship and will go on to represent Oklahoma in the Miss America competition.

Gold will appear on Six in the Morning at 7:45 a.m. Monday.