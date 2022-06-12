Links Mentioned: June 11-12, 2022

×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
Breaking News: Senate Bargainers Announce Outline Of Gun Violence Agreement
Breaking News: Country Music Artist Toby Keith Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Sunday, June 12th 2022, 8:46 am
By:
News On 6
Links Mentioned on June 11 and 12, 2022
Medical Heat Alert Issued For Tulsa By EMSA
News On 6
EMSA has issued a Medical Heat Alert for the Tulsa area after medics responded to five heat-related illness calls as of 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Sunday Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz has your Sunday morning forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Top Headlines
Country Music Artist Toby Keith Announces Cancer Diagnosis
News 9
Country music artist Toby Keith has revealed he has been diagnosed with stomach cancer in a recent tweet.
Senate Bargainers Announce Outline Of Gun Violence Agreement
Associated Press
Senate bargainers announced a bipartisan framework Sunday responding to last month’s mass shootings, a modest breakthrough offering measured gun curbs and bolstered efforts to improve school safety and mental health programs.
Palin Nabs Early Lead In Alaska US House Special Primary
Associated Press
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin leads in early results from Saturday’s special primary for the state’s only U.S. House seat, as voters whittled down the list of 48 candidates running for the position that was held for 49 years by the late U.S. Rep. Don Young.
Son Of Former LA Dodger Steve Sax Among 5 Marines Killed
Associated Press
Former Los Angeles Dodgers player Steve Sax has issued a statement saying that his 33-year-old son who had always dreamed of being a pilot was among five U.S. Marines killed during a training flight crash earlier this week in the California desert.
Opposing Pitchers Play Intense Tic-Tac-Toe Game
News On 6
An intense game of tic-tac-toe broke out between opposing pitchers during Saturday’s game between the Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres.
MLB Mascots Compete In Foot Race At Baseball Game
News On 6
A presidential foot-race took place between innings during Saturday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Washington Nationals.
