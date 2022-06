Sunday, June 12th 2022, 3:52 pm

By: News On 6

Power Restored To Over 3,000 People Near Fairgrounds, PSO Says

Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) said power has been restored to over 3,000 customers Sunday afternoon.

A spokesman for PSO said the heat-related issues caused the outage.

The areas affected were between East 41st Street and East Admiral Place in Tulsa.

For a live look at the outages, click here.