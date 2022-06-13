Saint Francis Tulsa Tough Races Wrap Up For 2022

Sunday, June 12th 2022, 9:25 pm

Saint Francis Tulsa Tough is wrapping up for this year.

For members of many teams, this was more than a bike race.

Each rider's jersey represents them and their team like a badge of honor.

Some of them though, have a deeper meaning.

Peter Olejniczak is with Project Echelon, a competitive cycling team that is helping veterans with PTSD.

"We want to be mindful of that in our message and our presence and when we put on the jersey and we go out and race, that we are trying to be a voice of awareness for our veterans," Olejniczak said.

Peter says being part of a team like this helps veterans cope with some of the struggles they face by reminding them they aren't alone.

Lisa Wolf, who organizes the St. Francis Tulsa Tough Divas does this not for the races she wins, but for the people she shares her jersey with when she crosses the finish line.

"This program especially is near and dear to my heart," Wolf said. "It's the largest cycling group in the nation for women and we're all about empowering women."

St Francis Tulsa Tough Executive Director Malcolm McCollam said the name on the jersey is more important than the name on the tag.

"Just being an amazing athlete isn't good enough in this world anymore," McCollam said. "You have to have a reason to connect with the community and they've all found their private niches."

Wolf said this is her favorite weekend of the year and that she loves getting people involved in cycling through this event.

She says no matter what time she crosses the finish line; she is glad she can do what she loves while making lifelong friends along the way.

"It's more about I believe the connections that we make as women, being together building each other up, having good friendships," Wolf said.