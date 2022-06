Sunday, June 12th 2022, 11:15 pm

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Police Department said officers gathered at an apartment complex are investigating the scene as a homicide Sunday night.

The scene is at the Parkview Terrace Apartments at 1634 W. 59th Street South.

Officers said a suspect is on the loose and authorities are searching for him.

No other details have been released.

Stay tuned for updates.