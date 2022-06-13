×
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 12)
Monday, June 13th 2022, 3:14 am
By:
News On 6
Top Headlines
45 Years Later: Looking Back Nearly 5 Decades After The Murder Of 3 Girl Scouts At Camp Scott
Reagan Ledbetter
Monday marks 45 years since three young girl scouts, Lori Farmer, Denise Milner and Michele Guse were murdered at Camp Scott in Mayes County.
House January 6 Committee Set To Hold 2nd Public Hearing
CBS News
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold the second of several public hearings on Monday morning to reveal more of what it has learned during its 11-month probe.
‘A Strange Loop’ Makes History At Tonys; ‘Company’ Wins 5
Associated Press
“A Strange Loop,” an irreverent, sexually frank work about Blackness and queerness took home the best new musical crown at the Tony Awards on Sunday, as voters celebrated Broadway’s most racially diverse season by choosing an envelope-pushing Black voice.
Heat Warnings, Advisories In Effect Across Green Country
Alan Crone
Summer temperatures have arrived in Green Country and a hot and humid day is ahead.
Tulsa Police: Teen In Custody After Early-Morning Chase
News On 6
Tulsa Police have arrested a teenager accused of stealing a family car and leading officers on an early-morning chase.
Native American Youth To Be Tapped For Conservation Projects
Associated Press
U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Friday rolled out guidelines for a new youth service program meant to create job opportunities for Native Americans while boosting their cultural connections to nature through conservation projects on tribal and public land.
View More Stories