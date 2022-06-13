Monday, June 13th 2022, 7:46 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police: Teen In Custody After Early-Morning Chase

Tulsa Police have arrested a teenager accused of stealing a family car and leading officers on an early-morning chase.

Officers say two teenagers ran a red light near Admiral and 73rd East Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police say the teenagers drove through several red lights while leading officers on a chase.

According to police, officers eventually used a special maneuver to stop the car, and the teens crashed into a ravine.

Police say he driver was arrested and the other teenager was released.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.