Heat Warnings, Advisories In Effect Across Green Country

Monday, June 13th 2022, 7:52 am

Summer temperatures have arrived in Green Country and a hot and humid day is ahead.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

A mid-level ridge of high pressure will be the dominant feature for the next few days even though the center of the ridge will move east by midweek. The excessive heat and humidity will be problematic on Monday with some minor yet noticeable changes on Tuesday into the end of the week. A weak back-door front is possible Thursday into Friday with a few storms along the OK-Kansas state line region beginning Wednesday night into Thursday morning and again Thursday evening into Friday morning. These will be very low chances. The ridge is expected to center across the state this weekend.

Temps on Monday will reach the mid to upper 90s along with southwest winds from 15 to 30 mph. Dew points will be varied but mostly in the 70s yielding heat index values from 105 to 112 with locally higher values in specific areas near the Arkansas river valley. Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories will be underway this afternoon and early evening. Use caution and remain hydrated, taking frequent breaks when working outside. Some changes in low level moisture is expected Tuesday through the end of the week bringing some minor relief with heat index values down below heat advisory criteria.

KOTV

