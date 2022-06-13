Cooking Corner: Air Fryer Bang Bang Shrimp

Monday, June 13th 2022, 1:03 pm

By: News On 6

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen.

Our friend Heather Berryhill showed us how to make an easy Asian-inspired shrimp dish using the air fryer on Monday during the News On 6 at noon newscast.





Favorite Asian restaurant. This twist on a restaurant favorite is a lighter because it’s cooked in an air fryer. But, we promise, it definitely doesn’t lack in flavor and comes complete with ALL THE CRUNCH!

INGREDIENTS

2 cup Panko Bread Crumbs

1/4 Cup Olive Oil

1 Teaspoon Garlic Powder

1/4 Teaspoon Kosher Salt

1/4 Teaspoon Fresh Cracked Black Pepper

2 Cups of All Purpose Flour

2 Eggs

1 pound, uncooked, shelled, deveined, tail-off shrimp

2 Tablespoons Sriracha

1/2 Cup Mayo

1/4 Cup Sweet Chili Sauce

1 Teaspoon Honey

Pinch of Kosher Salt

Juice of 1 Lime

1 Bunch Green Onions, chopped

DIRECTIONS

For set-up, you’re going to want to gather four (4) bowls. In bowl #1, add the panko

breadcrumbs. Drizzle breadcrumbs with olive oil. Add garlic powder and season with salt &

pepper. Give breadcrumb mixture a good mix. Set aside.

In bowl #2, add flour.

In bowl #3, add eggs and whisk!

In bowl #4, add your clean shrimp.

For the assembly, start with dropping a few shrimp at a time in to the flour. Coat all sides. Next,

drop the flour-coated shrimp into the egg mixture. Coat all sides. Last, drop in the panko

mixture. Continue until you have 8-10 shrimp coated and ready to go in the air fryer.

Brush the bottom of the air fryer lightly with oil. Place breadcrumb coated shrimp in the air fryer

pan, careful not to overcrowd. Once your shrimp are in, place the machine on “air fry” mode

and cook for 5 minutes. Open air fryer after 5 minutes, flip, and continue to cook until shrimp

are golden crown and crispy. Total cooking time is going to be approximately 8-10 minutes.

Remember, shrimp cook quickly. Don’t over cook as your shrimp will get tough.

For the Bang Bang Sauce, add Sriracha, mayo, sweet chili sauce, honey, salt, lime in a bowl

and whisk together until smooth.

Once the shrimp is done cooking in the air fryer, transfer to a pretty bowl. Drizzle with Bang

Bang Sauce and top with green onions. Serve hot!

PREP TIME: 10 Minutes

COOK TIME: 10 Minutes

TOTAL TIME: 20 Minutes

SERVES: 4