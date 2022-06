Monday, June 13th 2022, 5:22 pm

By: News On 6

Construction To Impact Traffic In South Tulsa, Bixby For Several Weeks

A major construction project starting today, June 13, is going to impact traffic in South Tulsa and Bixby for at least a few weeks.

Crews are closing lanes on Memorial between 101st and 111th to expand medians.

Two inside lanes and a tune lane will be closed at each intersection, but crews will only work at one intersection at a time.

Work is expected to take up to six weeks.