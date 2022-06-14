×
Tuesday Forecast With Stacia Knight
Join the conversation (
)
Monday, June 13th 2022, 10:29 pm
By:
Stacia Knight
Tuesday Forecast With Stacia Knight
Meteorologist Stacia Knight is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Top Headlines
Police: Teen Injured In Early-Morning Shootout At Tulsa Apartment Complex
News On 6
Tulsa Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot at an apartment complex near 61st and Peoria on Tuesday morning.
A.B. Yehoshua, Israeli Author & Peace Activist, Dies At 85
Associated Press
A.B. Yehoshua, a prominent Israeli author celebrated for his mastery of the Hebrew language and a leading peace activist, died on Tuesday. He was 85.
CBS News’ Richard Schlesinger Of ’48 Hours’ Is Retiring
Associated Press
Longtime CBS News correspondent Richard Schlesinger, a fixture on the newsmagazine “48 Hours,” is retiring after nearly four decades at the network.
'How To Murder Your Husband' Writer Gets Life In Prison For Killing Husband
CBS News
A self-published romance novelist — who once wrote an essay titled "How to Murder Your Husband" — has been sentenced to life in prison in the fatal shooting of her husband four years ago.
Philip Baker Hall, Of ‘Hard Eight,’ ‘Seinfeld,’ Dies At 90
Associated Press
Philip Baker Hall, the prolific character actor of film and theater who starred in Paul Thomas Anderson’s first movies and who memorably hunted down a long-overdue library book in “Seinfeld,” has died. He was 90.
UK Reports 104 More Cases Of Monkeypox, Mostly In Men
Associated Press
British health officials have detected another 104 cases of monkeypox in England in what has become the biggest outbreak beyond Africa of the normally rare disease.
