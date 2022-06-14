Tulsa Apartment Shooting Suspect Surrenders To Police

Tulsa Police said the suspect accused of shooting 48-year-old Michael Buttrey is in custody after surrendering to authorities on Monday.
Police said Darrin Corrie, 17, was fighting with his mother over money when he fired one shot through a door and hit Buttrey in the stomach, killing him.
The shooting was at the Parkview Terrace Apartments near West 61st Street and Highway 75.
He was booked for first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.