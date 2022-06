Tuesday, June 14th 2022, 4:46 pm

By: News On 6

News On 6 & 106.9 K-Hits will both be participating in this year's Tulsa Pride Parade on Saturday, June 25!

The parade will kick off at 6 p.m. at 13th & Boston and end at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center.

For more information, visit okeq.org/tulsa-pride.html.