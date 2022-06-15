Summer Adventures: Dropping 'Anchor' At Grand Lake

Tuesday, June 14th 2022, 8:39 pm

News On 6 morning anchor Leanne Taylor is dropping anchor at another action-packed shoreline, at Grand Lake.

Mitch Whitehead operates Sail Grand Waterfront at Grand where visitors can rent boats and wave runners or even charter a yacht. It's the only place in the state where you can parasail.

"People come down and experience Grand Lake from 500 feet in the air and rent the boats and see what's happening at the restor. It's just a fantastic place to be," Whitehead said.

There's also a new attraction to the Shangri La resort called 'The Anchor.'

"It's the only facility of its kind between Kansas City and Dallas with pickleball and basketball and tennis and all of the arcade games, virtual reality games," said Mike Williams.

Another big development in the works is an 18-hole, Par 3 golf course coming to Shangri Law in Spring 2023.