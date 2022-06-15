Tulsa Doctors Return From Medical Mission Trip To Ukraine

Tuesday, June 14th 2022, 10:26 pm

Five Tulsa doctors are back home after spending a week helping people in western Ukraine.

The group is with "In His Image," a family medicine residency training program affiliated with Ascension Saint John.

The physicians went with others from Michigan and North Carolina.

Dr. Brandon Ganzer from Tulsa said they found themselves helping internally displaced Ukrainians with a lot of mental and emotional issues through counseling with their translators.

"It was really heartbreaking hearing about the stories of lost loved ones of people seeing their loved ones literally blown up and trying to describe that,” he said.

Dr. Ganzer said if he had the opportunity, he would go back.

"We're all gifted and skilled in different ways and the Lord's given us that opportunity as physicians. And so we feel called to go,” he said.

Any supplies or medication that weren't used on the trip were left behind with doctors in Ukraine.

Dr. Ganzer said there is still a need for supplies, like tourniquets, in Ukraine.

This was the fourth group of doctors from Tulsa to go to Ukraine through In His Image.