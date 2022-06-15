×
Wednesday Forecast With Stacia Knight
Tuesday, June 14th 2022, 10:38 pm
By:
Stacia Knight
Wednesday Forecast With Stacia Knight
Meteorologist Stacia Knight is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Top Headlines
Rogers County In Need Of Democratic Poll Workers For Upcoming Elections
Cal Day
Staff at the Rogers County Election Board say they need more registered Democrats to serve as poll workers for upcoming elections.
Ford Recalls Over 2.9M Vehicles At Risk Of Roll Away Crashes
Associated Press
Ford is recalling over 2.9 million vehicles to fix a transmission problem that can increase the risk of inadvertent rollaway crashes.
FIFA Set To Announce Which Cities Will Host The 2026 World Cup Thursday
News On 6
The countdown to World Cup 2026 kicks off on Thursday as soccer fans across Canada, Mexico and the U.S. learn whether their cities are picked to host the 48-team tournament. Many expect the U.S. to see 10 of their cities to be chosen as candidates, with Los Angeles being highly considered with its new $5.5 billion SoFi Stadium.
Watch: Ben Johnson Days Kicks Off In Pawhuska
News On 6
The western way of life is alive and well in Osage County as Ben Johnson Days kicks off in Pawhuska.
News On 6's Dan Hawk Wins Distinguished Service Award For Radio & TV
News On 6
Our very own sports reporter Dan Hawk was honored Tuesday by the Oklahoma Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (OIAAA).
Wednesday Mid-Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Wednesday and a look at the week ahead.
