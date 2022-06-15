News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 14)

FIFA Set To Announce Which Cities Will Host The 2026 World Cup Thursday

The countdown to World Cup 2026 kicks off on Thursday as soccer fans across Canada, Mexico and the U.S. learn whether their cities are picked to host the 48-team tournament. Many expect the U.S. to see 10 of their cities to be chosen as candidates, with Los Angeles being highly considered with its new $5.5 billion SoFi Stadium.