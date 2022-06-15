Wednesday, June 15th 2022, 4:40 am

By: News On 6

Early-Morning Rollover Crash Closes Part Of Turner Turnpike Near Sapulpa

One westbound lane of the Turner Turnpike is back open after a rollover crash involving a semi-truck.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say the crash happened just east of Sapulpa around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

OHP shut down both westbound lanes for a couple of hours and diverted traffic onto State Highway 66 in Sapulpa.

Troopers say a wrecker is working to get the semi moved from the highway.

According to troopers, nobody was injured in the crash.





