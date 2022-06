Wednesday, June 15th 2022, 4:47 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Threatening To Shoot Workers At Saint Francis South

Tulsa Police arrested a patient accused of threatening to shoot workers at Saint Francis South on Monday afternoon.

Officers say 63-year-old Gary Becker got mad over the food that he was served, so he threatened to shoot the person who made it.

Authorities say Becker also got mad that his glasses were missing and said he would should shoot the person who lost them.

Becker was arrested for threatening a violent act.





