Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. Reverses Decision On State Flag

Wednesday, June 15th 2022, 4:50 am

By: News On 6

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. has reversed his decision on flying the Oklahoma Flag on Tribal Property.

Chief Hoskin issued an executive order last week to stop flying the state flag on tribal grounds except in special cases.

In a statement, Chief Hoskin said, "The Cherokee Nation is both a sovereign tribal government and a democracy. My responsibility to the former prompted the removal of Oklahoma flags from our properties last week. My responsibility to the latter leads me to restore the state flag this week."

Chief Hoskin says most of the people he spoke with, including former council members, opposed the decision to remove the state flag.